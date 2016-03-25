The VICE Guide to Atlanta: Music and Nightlife

Despite popular opinion, or what TV portrays, Atlanta’s music and nightlife scenes aren’t at all defined by tasteful lounges equipped for music video premieres. In fact, while the city is largely known as the indisputable hip-hop capital of the South, its venues are actually proof of how different, robust scenes—rock and rap, but also music and visual art—often collide.

The Mammal Gallery

Here we have the DIY punk kid you grew up huffing glue with who figured out how to make a living off making zines—but, like, in venue form. Mammal hosts a bevy of arts-oriented nightlife events ranging from standard visual arts exhibition openings to bounce dance nights (proceeded by how-to workshops, natch) to a guy “playing forks” into a distortion mic. Besides your basic-ass tallboys, the bar also slings La Croix. Everyone wins.



The Earl / 529

The unpretentious Earl and 529 is where you’re most likely to see Atlanta’s rotating cast of local punk and rock ‘n’ roll veterans, like GG King, the Coathangers, and Barreracudas. In general, though, both venues have become crucial havens for alternative acts in both rock and hip-hop, hometown heroes and rising touring acts alike. Bonus: Both these venues are so small, you’ll likely be able to say hello to the act you just watched pretty easily enough after the show.



Terminal West

Terminal West is inside a century-old iron and steel foundry, though its accommodations, including its robust sound system, are more than up to date. Bookings range from Awful Records crew member Father to just plain awful Father John Misty (we kid, we kid!), throwback soul voices, and ambitious EDM acts. And its craft beer list, which includes several dozen canned microbrews, is daunting.

Northside Tavern

You can’t be mad at any venue that demands you tip the musical performers on stage. At this Westside dive bar, you’re going to find some of the best blues music this side of the Mississippi, but probably run into a few characters that look like they’re straight out of some Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino mashup. There’s live music seven days a week, and the drinks are pretty cheap considering the location and building’s close proximity to the more club-y Compound around the corner. The look and vibe of the place is so distinct you won’t be shocked to hear it’s where they shot scenes for that wack Anchorman sequel and the 1997 cult classic Love Jones. But let’s be real, this place is a character in and of itself.



The Fox Theater

Typically, this former movie palace and actual National Historic Landmark draws marquee names that even your parents will recognize—think Brian Wilson or Sam Smith. Over the past few years, however, the Fox Theater has also booked several hip-hop acts, like when Jeezy had Andre 3000, Kanye West, and Mannie Fresh appearing for the ten-year anniversary show of his debut, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101. (People stood up nearly the entire time, though the theater’s plush seats are always appreciated.)



Buckhead Theater

The Buckhead Theater is another former movie palace, and (bonus!) it has its original Art Deco doorways still intact. Since it is smaller than the Fox Theater, though, it has become perfect for hosting now-veteran indie rock acts (Iron and Wine, Beirut) in addition to theatrical performances. Before you park at the flat-rate lot across the street, check the metered spots in front—they’re free after business hours.

Southern Comfort

Head to one of Atlanta’s last honky-tonks to chat up the locals—motorcycle gang members, married couples who first met there a decade ago. Or, on Sundays, go there for karaoke. Quad City DJ’s Space Jam theme is actually an option, though if you dare tackle Hank Williams, you might actually get applause.

Eddie’s Attic

Jennifer Nettles and John Mayer got discovered at its open mic, but don’t hold the latter against it. Don’t worry about anyone speaking over the music at this acoustic singer-songwriters venue, either. A banner on stage spells out the code of conduct in bold black lettering: “We encourage a listening atmosphere in the music room, but have set up our patio for partying and being rowdy.”



El Bar

Believe it or not, if Google Maps directs you to the restaurant El Ponce Mexican, you’re at the right place—just head to the back door. Yes, your closet is bigger. But your closet doesn’t boast the best of Atlanta’s young, rap-inclined turntablists like Speakerfoxxx, DJ Dirrty, and Cristo Disco. Suck it up and get there early, especially if pals like Grip Plyaz and Mannie Fresh are crashing the party.

Vinyl / The Loft / Center Stage

All three venues are located within the same complex. They also vary in size, though even the 1,050-seat Center Stage can feel intimate thanks to its stadium-style seating. Expect to see acts of all genres with fervent followings, from Ry Cooder to Tank, Citizen Cope to Tinashe.

MJQ / The Drunken Unicorn

MJQ is in the same parking lot—right square in the middle of it, actually—as the Bookhouse Pub. Initially, stepping into its garage-door entrance and cave-like entry can feel like descending into hell. But it is actually heaven in the form of a dance club without a VIP section or dress code. The music being played has gotten more populist over the years, though with how the crowd dances unabashedly here, it can be tough to get mad at that. There is also always adjoining music venue Drunken Unicorn, which still books underground rock, hip-hop, and electro acts for those who need a break from Beyonce.



Apache Cafe

Don’t miss Apache Cafe among the office towers and behind the Starbucks. This is practically the only place to catch spoken word poetry, up-and-coming soul acts and events like the Bar Exam, where a rap battle meets American Idol, under the same roof. You will feel a world away from Future’s orbit here.

Artlanta Gallery

Rap fans and art aficionados have long partied together, like with the Atlanta-founded, Jack Daniel’s-sponsored Arts Beats Lyrics. This Adair Park gallery, which opened only in October 2015, is the latest proof—showcasing college-aged artists painting Keith Haring–inspired Rugrats tributes, and at live exhibitions featuring performances by Dungeon Family–inspired rap duo Earthgang.



The Goat Farm Arts Center

Yes, this 19th-century cotton manufacturing site was in The Hunger Games. But this artist complex also sometimes features local acts toying with the fringes of rock music. Once, Thurston Moore even did a poetry reading at contemporary dance troupe gloATL’s rehearsal space. Just know, when you get lost (and you will, since buildings aren’t clearly marked), the first resident you see is typically more than happy to help.

The Sound Table / Space 2

The chic Sound Table made Food & Wine’s Best Bars in America list because of its ambitious cocktails. But the DJ sets the Sound Table and its neighboring Space 2 has booked—from Norway’s disco producer Todd Terje to New York hip-hop great DJ Premier—have also helped establish Edgewood Avenue in the historic Old Fourth Ward as the city’s hottest nightlife district.

Department Store

The former Brown-Hayes Department Store building is now a lower-key alternative to the Sound Table across Boulevard Avenue. Along with Afro-Cuban, jazz and electro dance parties during the week, this two-story bar and music venue hosts Playlist Parties on Monday. The idea is that anyone can grab the AUX cord and plug his or her phone in to play what he or she wants. Ludacris, Jeezy, and Scotty ATL have even previewed their upcoming music there.



The Music Room

Its entrance, painted to look like a boombox, is fitting. Head downstairs, below Pizzeria Vesuvius, to find this no frills, basement-like room to hear funk and disco some nights, house and EDM on others. The Music Room is also where Atlanta house music veteran Mike Zarin can be found these days.



Magic City

Magic City is where Jeezy claims to have invented making it rain alongside drug kingpin Big Meech. Now, traveling businessmen ask their waitresses at dinner where they can find this strip club, because rappers like Future and Drake drop its name often. This strip club is more popular than it has ever been.

Blue Flame

Killer Mike has already described his preferred strip club perfectly, so allow him to explain: “Before you move up to Magic City and Onyx and $20 clubs that are considered professional, this is where you start,” he told Self-Titled magazine back in 2012. “This is the farm league, baby. This is like playing for the Gwinnett Braves–where you can see all the stars for half the price.” Here, he and Dungeon Family descendant Andre 3000 feel at home.



Clermont Lounge

Atlanta’s longest operating strip club is a dive inside the lower floor of a shuttered hotel. The average age of its dancers in this female-owned and operated club is around 45, and queen bee Blondie can crush a beer can with her breasts. Order a PBR, though be sure to tip these ladies at least a few bucks. Oh, and don’t break the venue’s strict no-photos rule—even Mumford and Sons got kicked out for trying.



Mary’s

This friendly watering hole in East Atlanta Village is completely removed from the gay scene’s ground zero neighborhood Midtown. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though. Between its spirited dance parties and Mary-oke nights, Mary’s promises a good time without the headache of a drive it may take to go elsewhere.

The Tabernacle

The Tabernacle has history. The entire Dungeon Family performed at this venue in 1998, and Future just anointed the space again on his Purple Reign tour. Occasionally you get a sense of the venue’s age, like when a Panic! at the Disco concert was forced to evacuate due to the floors shaking. But this 2,600-capacity joint is still your best bet to see your favorite rock or rap act before they start playing bigger spots like Philips Arena, which is nearby.



The Masquerade

This former excelsior mill is more than starting to show its age, especially compared to the brand-new condominiums and apartment buildings that now surround (and threaten to overtake) it. But for now, its lair-like feel only adds to the appeal of catching an EDM, hip-hop, or metal show. Just be sure to stay hydrated: Even on its top floor, which the venue dubbed “Heaven,” you will sweat.