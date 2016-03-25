The VICE Guide to Atlanta: What to Do During the Day

Let’s be honest: Atlanta is pretty as shit. For a big, urban sprawl of a city, there’s a shocking amount of foliage and green space, with Dogwood trees that go into full bloom as soon as the weather hits above 60 degrees, trails for running to try and forget about all the Fellini’s pizza you binge-ate last night at 4 AM, and beautiful in-town parks where high schoolers can poorly skateboard and little kids can run around and scream their dumb little heads off.

Up until late summer—when the thought of walking outside into the egg-frying heat generally makes one want to strip all their clothes off, sit down, and give up—the city’s Southern climate almost always lends itself well to outdoorsy outings like festivals, concerts, hikes, day drinking on a sunny-ass patio, and more, no matter what neighborhood you find yourself in. (Just avoid downtown—there’s nothing for you there except the Coca-Cola museum, which no one needs to see.)

Jackson Street Bridge at Sunset

Snapping photos—selfies or otherwise—on the Jackson Street Bridge in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood is such a rite of passage in ATL that multiple outlets have written their own tips and tricks for doing so (no, really). To be fair, the view is pretty as hell—you’ve got a nice city skyline in the background, it’s easy to crop out the perma-traffic clogging up the streets below, and the sun is angled just right to make golden-hour shots look Valencia-filter-level flattering. We’ve rarely driven past without seeing a sickeningly cute couple posing for engagement shots or a prom photo shoot (that actually happened one time) taking place. Fun fact: The view is the same one used on those apocalyptic promos from season one of The Walking Dead.



Sweetwater Creek State Park

About half an hour away in Lithia Springs lies this uber-picturesque state park with a handful of trails ranging from the one-mile red trail (for easy and/or hungover hiking) to the 5.2-mile white trail (for those who are more adept at scaling a steep incline or two). The surroundings are pretty unparalleled, with more than 2,500 acres of trails, streams, five campsites, creeks, eight picnic shelters, a boat ramp, a bait shop, and the ruins of an old burned-down cotton mill circa the late 1800s that made an appearance in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1. Plus, the park recently debuted ten cylindrical yurts available to reserve for up to six people—perfect for those of us who enjoy the camping sans the whole “sleeping on rocks in a flimsy tent and also WHAT WAS THAT NOISE?” thing.

The Atlanta BeltLine

This walkable trail is a relatively new stretch of green space (slated to span 33 miles when all’s said and done), with parks and pathways that are dotted with public art, thriving vegetation, scenic overlooks, and, admittedly, a metric shit-ton of people running, biking, and toting their stroller-strapped kiddos during nice days. The most popular expanse is arguably the Eastside Trail. At 2.25 miles, it’ll take you past the Old Fourth Ward Skate Park, kooky wares, and antiques boutique Paris on Ponce, famed chophouse Kevin Rathbun Steak and plenty of other convenient outposts. Plus, they host outdoor events like free yoga, art shows, and a highly instagrammable annual lantern parade. Just don’t dawdle, for God’s sake.



Arabia Mountain

To some, it may just be the name of a pretty dope album from 2011 by local garage punks the Black Lips. To others, Arabia Mountain is a Lithonia-based monadnock that feels far removed from the sprawling metro area, though it’s a less-than-30-minute drive. The granite, giant boulders and panoramic views make it feel like you’re exploring another planet—even if you aren’t stoned—and springtime is when the blood-red diamorpha plants go into full effect, blooming out of shallow pools of water for an even more otherworldly vibe. Cycle enthusiasts can also opt to ride along the 30-mile self-guided biking trail, inventively dubbed PATH, that’ll take bikers by quarries, farmland, and ending at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit.



King of Pops Yoga

Oh hey, did you know those hot guys who make your favorite local organic popsicles in tasty-to-WTF flavors also put on free yoga pop-up classes in the Old Fourth Ward Park? It’s true! The weekly-ish, weather-permitting stints are run by teacher Charlie Baxter Graham, who bends, stretches, and shouts instructions atop a hill while dozens to hundreds of yogis mimic her to varying degrees of success on a smattering of colorful mats. While it’s a great and money-conscious workout, it can be hard to zen out when flies are biting you, people won’t stop chatting, or the instructor is yelling at the top of her lungs for you to “Just! Keep! Breathing!”

Piedmont Park

Remember that mention above of the Eastside Trail on the BeltLine? Well, the end spits you out right across from this enormous Midtown park. On any given day, especially during warm-weather months, you’re likely to find kite flyers, sunbathers, and dog walkers filling the lawns and pathways—luckily, it’s big enough that you can almost always find a quiet spot to lounge or a remote trail to trek. The grounds also play host to a ton of festivals, artist markets, 5Ks, and concerts, so check their calendar ahead of time in case you’d prefer to avoid maddening crowds. Complete with dog parks, the Park Tavern restaurant, swimming pools, basketball and bocce courts, fishing spots, and a farmers market, Piedmont Park is basically an outdoor one-stop shop, y’all.

Lake Lanier

Are you in Atlanta? Do you own a bathing suit? Can round up a group of friends who are down for whatevs and aren’t total cheapskates? Then you’ve got the makings for a bad-ass way to spend a Saturday. Grab the crew and make the 45-minute trip to Lake Lanier to commandeer a rented double-decker “party yacht” that’s really just a fancy pontoon boat with a slide off the back, more or less. Some of these can accommodate up to 22 people, making the rental super affordable per person for hours worth of tubing, driving around (make sure someone on deck has a boating license or it’s a no-go) and living the lakeside dream. Cheeseburger- and pizza-shaped floats not required, but strongly encouraged.

Grant Park Farmers Market

Atlanta has no shortage of outdoor farmers markets, to be sure—but how many markets feature the distant sound of lions roaring and monkeys howling as background noise while you peruse booths of organic cheese and leafy greens? Situated in the same area as Zoo Atlanta, the GPFM is a solid bet for your weekend grocery trip to stock up on too-expensive produce. Luckily, it’s easy to forget how much cheaper this would all be at Murder Kroger thanks to attractions that include weekly free celebrity chef demos, pastry selections galore for munching while you shop, cold-brewed coffee and a food truck serving up fresh wood-fired pizza on site.