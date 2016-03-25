The VICE Guide to Atlanta: Where to Eat

Atlanta’s food scene is huge, and chances are you’ll find whatever your stomach desires here, whether that’s fancy (or not) BBQ, good Mexican, or authentic Szechuan that will set your insides on fire. We take our food seriously. So seriously, in fact, we have an entire highway dedicated to the culture of food—Buford Highway. Our local neighborhoods are filled with good spots, pop-ups, hidden gems, and everything in between. In Atlanta, a local chef may explode overnight at a hole-in-the-wall breakfast spot, or a restaurant may create an award-winning burger while using the kitchen of a game bar. A pho place might transform like Cinderella into a late-night bar and restaurant. A woman may become a legend through her burger joint, and a farmers market becomes both a tourist attraction and the hottest bar in the city.



In ATL, anything is possible, and that’s why it’s so fun to eat here. We push boundaries; we adapt foods and create something better. It’s hard to pick favorites. Come with an open mind and an empty stomach.

Superica

Nachos usually exist in a pile customized for trough-style consumption, but not at Superica. Fuuuck no. The Americanized Mexican resto offers a finite number of corn chips expertly and ornately arranged with precise allocation of nacho toppings. The ambiance doesn’t suck, either, with locally handmade tables staggered throughout the space and a reliably decent soundtrack. Patio seating makes for an ideal ceviche-shoveling environment, made even better by stellar people watching. Not to be missed.

Illegal Food

If you’re walking into Illegal Food, we’re hoping you brought an extra shirt. These burgers are saucy minxes that will explode all over your clothes, and you’ll be glad, so glad. The Hank is one of this city’s not-so-hidden treasures, made with local ingredients (yes, even the cow), melted cheese, special sauce, and nestled between two warm buns. It’s packed with flavor and is oh-so beefy. It keeps topping best of lists around the country, and it’s well-deserved. Pair your Hank burger with a side of okonomiyaki fries, a nice take on the Japanese-style pancake. Arrive hungry and ready for a great burger that’ll make you come back again and again. At least until the dry cleaning bills become too much.



Bottle Rocket

Bottle Rocket doesn’t feel like your traditional sushi bar when you first walk in. The owner’s a curly haired, husky white dude with tattoos, and his top chef is an equally tatted brunette from the burbs. But the menu has a gang of sushi options and even a few “Chalkboard Specials,” where you can gobble up standouts like the Soft Shell Crab Sammich. Its location in the cut of Castleberry Hill makes it both easy to miss, and an ideal way to get your raw food fix on without stressing about the date-night crowds looking to do the same at double the price.

Miller Union

It’s been written up in all the fancy food and wine mags and it’s got Anthony Bourdain’s seal of approval, so you know this place is legit. Parking’s a nightmare (if we give you the keys and you park our car ten feet away from me, we hate you), but the meal and cocktails are worth it. The menu changes seasonally and ingredients are always fresh to death. Sip a Southern Son, made with 12-year-old bourbon, house vanilla bitters and maple shrub before starting things off with the gooey feta dip, then enjoy a perfectly-cooked fish or meat dish of your choosing—everything from griddles chicken and wild-striped bass to confit rabbit leg and sorghum-glazed quail have graced the foodie-friendly menu. Living your best life, done and done.

Empire State South

Hands down, this is one of the ten best restaurants in the city. Chef Hugh Acheson is a James Beard Award–winning author, and a legend of the city’s culinary scene. A few bites of Empire’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner will illustrate why. You might worry that its Midtown location and wealthy, trend-seeking clientele add up to dishes with barely enough grub on them, and prices that will put a serious dent in your wallet. You’re right about the latter. But the portions are plenty big, and one bite of the “In Jars” on the lunch appetizer menu, or digging into the farm egg with fried rice, and you’ll realize that old adage—”you get what you pay for”—is true.

Octopus Bar

Anytime is a good time to visit Octopus Bar, but it’s just before midnight when the place really comes to life. There’s little to no signage out front, and inside the graffiti-covered walls offer a vibe that’s more after-hours hang than gourmet-dining experience. The menu changes daily, and that leads to plenty of room for creative ramen dishes, and things like rabbit and shrimp wontons, or poached chicken. You really won’t know what you’re getting into food-wise until you just go. And make sure to check that watch before you do, as the bar doesn’t open until 10:30 PM.

Ann’s Snack Bar

The Wall Street Journal once called the burger here the best in America back in 2007. If you’ve ever scene the “Soup Nazi” episode of Seinfeld, imagine a similar experience, but the uber-strict owner behind the counter is an older black woman, and rather than broth, she’s pushing burgers the size of an entire plate. Ms. Anne passed away in 2015, but the legend of her famous “Ghetto Burger” lives on, and you can have one if you follow the simple (and numerous) rules in place. Example: “Please Do Not: Curse In Snack Bar.” Abide by the law, and be blessed by a burger from the Gods.

Everyone in Atlanta has an opinion on who can lay claim to having the best BBQ in the city. Whether or not, the city’s tops is still up for debate, but there’s no list of the best Cue in ATL that doesn’t include Daddy D’z, a funky, run-down Grant Park haunt. The owner knows you’ll probably judge the place by its looks, which is why it has posted this message prominently on its website: “Remember what your momma told ya… ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover.’” The coma that follows your plate of brisket, mac ‘n’ cheese, string beans and the thickest loaf of cornbread you’ll ever stuff inside your body will feel like dying, which is fine provided the afterlife comes with a side of Daddy D’z sauce.

Mi Barrio

Down the street from Daddy D’z on Memorial Drive is a Mexican restaurant that’s easy to overlook. Maybe it’s the fact it’s nestled in the same busted parking lot as an on again, off again check cashing business. Or it could be that, at the end of the year, the Mexican family who actually runs the place shuts the business down to spend the holidays with family back home. Sitting down for the insanely cheap tacos or slurred-speech-inducing margaritas feels like having a home-cooked meal straight from some talented Tia’s kitchen. Mi Barrio has plenty of regulars, and is sometimes beset upon by new kids who’ve happened upon the block for the first time. It’s on the smaller side, and parking can suck, but if you’re able to squeeze in for a seat, don’t hesitate.

Victory Sandwich

The only thing as good as the names of Victory’s sandwiches—”Beast on Yeast,” “The Hambo,” “Castro”—is the flavor punch they pack. No one would look at you sideways if you ordered two or three different choices, and sometimes that might not even be enough. These guys have got enough booze on tap to help you polish it all down, but there’s one drink that’s been the mainstay in both of Victory’s Inman Park and Downtown Decatur locations, and that’s the Jack Daniel’s and Coke slushy. You’ll want to get there on the earlier side, especially at the Inman Park location, because those booths and patio benches fill up quick .The aforementioned slushies make for slower-paced exits.

Home grown

The good thing about ATL is we love our brunch. The bad thing about ATL is we love our brunch. What this means is you’re going to wake up and hop from place to place, and wait time to wait time trying to find a good plate of eggs, biscuits, and gravy. Home grown is arguably the best bang for your breakfast buck, and many of the ingredients used are grown in a garden behind the Reynoldstown establishment. If you’re dining for two the wait time is on the quicker side, but really, waiting 20 minutes for $7 plate of food that only your mom dare try and top is worth the time investment. The staff must be given free meals because they’re typically too happy to be taking orders from hungover locals on a Saturday morning, but it’s all part of that welcome feeling you get sitting down to grub.



Sweet Auburn Curb Market

What started as the Municipal Market back in 1924 has stood the test of time, and gone on to become a must-stop for locals looking for unquestionably killer grub. With more than 20 individual businesses inside, what’s often referred to as the “Curb Market” by natives is the farmers market you can get lost in without freaking the fuck out. You grab a muffin from the baker and skim through some good literature from the bookstore close by. Drop in on the butcher, and pack the car with pounds of meat. Grab a burger from Grindhouse or an arepa from Arepa Mia. Now you know why this place has lasted so long.



Fellini’s

They say there’s no slice like a New York slice. That is, unless it’s being served up at Fellini’s in Atlanta (yeah, we said it!). There are seven locations from Decatur to Buckhead to choose from, and though it may not come from the streets of Brooklyn, you’d be dumb to sleep on the pies being pushed at the Candler Park location. You can go thin crust, or roll thick with a slice of Sicilian. If you’re smart, you’ll ask for the creamy Italian dressing, not for your salad, but for dipping your pizza into. Each Fellini’s has a patio and is open until 2 AM. It’s a great spot for late night pie, and is one of the better, more tasty choices you’ll make after hours.

Kimball House

Once a railroad station, Kimball House is now one of the best restaurants in the city. Both its food and decor are sleek, and the French-trained chefs on staff are masters at highlighting every ingredient they cook with perfectly. The menu changes often and seasonally, so something you fall in love with may not always be available, but it’s the kind of place that rewards you for stepping outside your comfort zone. When in doubt, order a big ass selection of the fresh oysters and wash it down with one of the absinthe drinks, which are a specialty there. Like, for instance, the “Afternoon Delight,” a refreshing bubbly cocktail made with absinthe and a hint of pineapple.

Ladybird Grove and Mess Hall

Right by the Atlanta BeltLine, you can find the perfect patio. It belongs to Ladybird, a campfire-themed restaurant done right. After you walk the two-ish miles of the Eastside Trail, stop by for a drink. Before you open the menu, know that you’re going to order the spatchcocked chicken—a campfire smoked bird served on a wood board with fresh tortillas and delectable sauces. It’s perfectly shareable and paired with grilled onions, peppers, and potatoes. Pair it with a cool beer from a selection of local brews. If you’re not that hungry, order one of the trail snacks instead, including the pimento cheese fritters and navajo fry bread. It’s an outdoorsy place for the non-outdoorsy folk and well worth the visit.

Gaja Restaurant and Bar

Gaja is an anomaly. Hidden in an alleyway in East Atlanta Village, the bright and soothing mint green outside wall and door greet you like a warm hug. The Korean restaurant on the other side is decorated with large, attention-grabbing Korean film noir posters and cartoons. The atmosphere is small and intimate (we’re talking around ten tables), but the high ceilings and concrete give it a dive-y feeling, but in a good way. This place is still a relative new kid on the block, but it’s already killing it with its dishes. Don’t miss the dak (Korean style fried chicken), and the galbi (a marinated short rib that melts in your mouth). Wash it all down with a carafe of makgeolli, a sweet Korean beverage that’ll knock you on your ass if you’re not careful.

BeetleCat

This new cat about town has staying power. The restaurant is in the heavily gentrified area of Inman Park, but heading that way is so worth it. The decor skews toward minimal upstairs, and a gorgeous bar displaying all of BeetleCat’s available seafood downstairs is quite a thing to take in. Another bar downstairs has an altogether different ambiance; the nautical, pirate vibe is alive, and the bartenders mix better, faster drinks. The same menu is available in all seating areas and focuses primarily on fresh, affordable seafood. Your must-eat list is long, but we suggest the raw oysters, the crudo, and the incomparable lobster roll, stuffed with a whole damn lobster. A great way to Sea Atlanta. (Sorry.)