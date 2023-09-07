The VICE Guide to Blokecore Style

Finally, there’s a -core that keeps score. We have happily gobbled up goblincore, sailed away with Enyacore, and we will always stan a normcore socks-with-sandals combo, but it’s the rising UK sports and soccer football fan-inspired blokecore aesthetic that is tempting us to throw down for some vintage FIFA World Cup jawns this fall.

If someone were to describe your style as “blokecore,” there’s a strong chance that you’re either a Lidl-frequenting British person who plays rugby and hates Margaret Thatcher, a Bushwick bisexual who also hates Margaret Thatcher, or any number of the Dimes Square skater bros with situationship-painted nails who, yes, also do not vibe with Maggie’s legacy (probably because blokecore originally arose from the working class before making its way to the wardrobes of Bella Hadid and Drake). As Rhys Thomas explains in this VICE article on the trend, “It’s a weird melding of working class, lad and more general British culture. The kind of stuff your mate’s Gen X dad might be into.” Think, cozy pullover knits, velour tracksuits, and, of course, merch that represents your favorite rugby or soccer team.

The core of this -core is obviously a style anchored by a love of beloved UK sports, and Thomas’ article even makes a case for calling it “gamedaycore,” but that doesn’t mean you have to identify as a longstanding Liverpool fan to enjoy the stylings of this 90s jersey—especially when paired with some baggy jeans and a throupled chain stack.

Blokecore is all about mixing athleisurewear comfort, Britpop fanfare, and a few UK-nostalgic tartan plaids into a capsule wardrobe that goes hard during any season, but that we think is especially perfect for fall (when our striped knitwear pullovers reign supreme). So, saddle up to some Adidas Sambas, and let’s get you a Liam Gallagher-worthy ‘fit before the leaves change color.

Jerseys, jerseys, jerseys

The heart of the look. If you integrate a single item into your wardrobe for the blokecore vibe, reach for a rugby or soccer jersey. Adidas has an entire blokecore edit that includes everything from the Belgium home jersey (emblazoned with some very Mark McGrath/Y2K-esque flames) to 70s-inspired cropped polos, but you can also find plenty of team merch on Amazon, or a rugby shirt from Abercrombie & Fitch that Colin Farrell could have worn on Ballykissangel.

Pair a cozy pullover with some swishy bottoms

Not all of us have grandparents that we like (f*ck you, Judy) or who can bequeath us a perfectly worn-in pullover this fall, but that’s why Beams+ exists. Layer the brand’s striped, long sleeved cotton top as a light sweater during the early days of fall, and pair it with some breezy, kelly green basketball shorts from Los Angeles Apparel.

… And once the weather starts to get a little chillier in late September, bring a sweatshirt that reps Manchester United into the mix, and swap those B-ball swishers for a pair of loose-fit canvas work pants from Carhartt.

Layer a cardigan over an A-line tank

I try to invest in one new, high-quality sweater or cardigan every fall, and this mohair-blend button-up from GANNI will really pull its weight in any wardrobe by keeping you nice and toasty. Pair it with a white A-line tank and a cream tea, and you’re full blokecore.

Cop a retro windbreaker

Adidas’ half-zip, monogrammed windbreaker makes a nice nod to the 70s with its bunchy silhouette and roomy arms (which also makes it ideal for layering) while this vintage plaid Japanese windbreaker brings a bit of tartan into the mix.

Make a tracksuit your fall uniform

Big tracksuit fan here. Not only are these leisure suits the perfect way to channel both your inner Tony Soprano or young David Beckham, but they take all the fuss out of picking out your look for the day; just roll out of bed, and into this versatile, neutral Adidas corduroy tracksuit, or a high-rated velour set from Amazon. As one reviewer writes about the latter, which is also lined with velour on the inside of the set, “[My] dopamine levels rise every time I put it on.”

The perfect sneakers and socks combo

The Adidas Samba is the unofficial mascot of blokecore, and the perfect way to tie together a ‘fit of nylon parachute pants and Guinness rugby shirt. As one Amazon of the 19K+ reviewers writes about the iconic sneaker, “They hide dirt well, take damage and keep going.” Pair them with some multi-stripe tube socks for a pop of color.

Top it off with a chain, fanny pack, and scarf

We’re not topping you off with any jewelry, but a gold-colored chain with a jersey charm that pays homage to Cristiano Ronaldo. Sling a classic striped Adidas fanny pack—sorry, bum bag—over your shoulder with a wool soccer scarf from Études, and you’re ready for game day.

See you on the pitch.

