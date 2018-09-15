VICE Guide to Copenhagen – Nørrebro

From the outside, Kimia looks like yet another cool bar in Nørrebro’s bustling nightlife scene. People are drinking cocktails at the bar and the DJ is packing the dancefloor, but Kimia wants to change clubbing in Copenhagen: this bar enforces a strict zero-tolerance policy when it comes to sexsim, racism and any bad behaviour.

The owner, Pardis Pourahmad, a local activist who came to Denmark from Iran, has built her bar Kimia as a safe space for women who want to party and dance without the fear of prying eyes or sexual harassment. This means that guys will get kicked out immediately if they don’t play by the rules.

We follow Pardis and her friends around Nørrebro, which has a rich tradition of youth rebellion and is one of the most ethnically diverse areas in Copenhagen. We hear why the area’s sense of community inspires Pardis and we see how other activists are also building community projects that fight sexism and intolerance.