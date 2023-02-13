Basket Case: What to Buy at Everlane, According to Our Editors

Welcome to Basket Case, wherein your trusty VICE editors scour the proverbial aisles of our favorite online retailers to bring you a smorgasbord of the absolute best things to buy. In this installment, we’re deep diving into the best basics Everlane has to offer for creating an effortless capsule wardrobe for always looking put-together (but never like you tried too hard).

Remember when Everlane burst onto the scene around 2011 and seemingly popped off overnight? It started with a referral invite list that gained 60,000 subscribers in five days, although the company only had 1,500 T-shirts in inventory at the time. Born during the boom of direct to consumer brands like Away, Harry’s, and Casper, Everlane is more startup than “fashion brand,” focused more on ethical manufacturing, cost transparency, and consumer needs than following the mercurial trend cycle.

That doesn’t mean that the brand doesn’t have a great sense of timing. Everlane’s specific brand of casual daywear (“clean but unremarkable,” The New Yorker noted back in 2017) came at just the right cultural moment. With the rise of tech companies and an increase in “hoodie culture” folding into the modern workday wardrobe, Everlane offered a slightly more tailored approach to an uncomplicated wardrobe—made with, to use Everlane’s de facto slogan, “radical transparency.” In an era when giants like J.Crew and Gap had lost their cool factor, Everlane’s modern, nearly monochromatic vision of a basic wardrobe—while not entirely that far removed from those aforementioned mall brands’ desire to dress the masses—felt like a breath of fresh air.



Everlane has sustained popularity over the last decade by paying attention to quality over quantity—releasing a few products at a time, versus a giant seasonal collection with hundreds of pieces. In real terms, this means Everlane pays more attention to what customers want, rather than spending time and money chasing the ever-changing trend cycle. That focus trickles down to the final price tag, and could be clocked as yet another factor in the brand’s success.

That’s not to say that Everlane hasn’t hit its fair share of bumps in the road. In 2020, The New York Times called out the brand for “public allegations of hypocrisy, with former employees having accused the company of anti-Black behavior and union busting.” More recently, it was in the news for laying-off a large chunk of employees, in a bid to “improve profitability by the end of the year.” While the brand still makes clothes we love, and we admire Everlane’s push to bring more clarity into the retail space, those issues are a reminder that “radical transparency” is important—not just for showing us how great clothing is made—but, ironically, exposing how a business like Everlane is run.

Everlane has matured a lot over the last decade, but stays true to the ethos of creating ethically sourced clothing that doesn’t follow fast fashion trends. The proof is in the pudding, considering we still have pieces from its first year in business lurking in our drawers and closets at home. These are our editor’s picks for the best items to shop from Everlane.

The best Everlane jeans for making ‘em do a double take

It can be impossible to find the platonic ideal of denim. Lowriders are in again, bell bottoms are making a comeback—the focus on following trends makes finding a simple cut in a classic wash daunting (to say the least). You probably have one raw denimhead friend that regales you with stories of putting your jeans in the freezer, but the Everlane selvedge straight jean isn’t fussy. Made with 2% elastane for a shape that’s “comfortable and sleek,” according to one satisfied reviewer, this jean is structured, but not constricting (trust us, there’s a difference). Another review highlight describes them as “delightful: a smooth caress against the skin throughout the day.” I’d call that a win.

By far, the most popular Everlane denim style for the ladies is the Way High Jean, which gives you that perfect peach with a snatched waist. Unlike those vintage Levi’s that are “not for eating in,” these puppies are made with just the right amount of stretch—so you can eat, drink, and even sit comfortably in jeans.

Everlane sweaters so soft, you’ll have to ask people to stop petting you

Some people think of their death row meal, but have you ever thought of your last-day-on-Earth ‘fit? If you’re asking this editor, it would, without question, be entirely made of cashmere, H to T (and none of that Kirkland stuff). You can score your new favorite everyday sweater, the ReCashmere Boxy Crew, for less than $200 (and in five colors). Why is it called ReCashmere? Because yep, it’s recycled—and blended with premium wool for a super-cozy feel that won’t cost an arm and a leg.

For a really sophisticated sweatshirt that you can wear to impress your girlfriend’s parents at brunch (and, let’s be real, while laying in the dark for six hours the next day recovering from a mimosa-induced hangover), Everlane’s Felted Merino Hoodie is the perfect staple to throw on top of ratty band tees, great for when you want to make a good impression without sacrificing comfort.

No cap—Everlane shoes are actually cool and comfortable

Everlane’s women’s shoe selection truly covers the bases of every need, with effortless leather ballet flats, and chic running-about-town boots that are never too trendy (and will outlive all of those fast-fashion footwear dupes hiding in the back of your closet). That said, it’s Everlane’s rain boots that the girls go absolutely feral for. It’s easy to see why—the brand nailed the shape. They’re chunky without being bulbous, and come in a bunch of aesthetically pleasing neutrals.

Dudes only get a handful of sneaker options, but they are all excellent if you’re looking for an all-day-comfort fit and versatile look without a bunch of logos, as well as classic styles with minimal detailing. The court sneaker looks like a designer sneaker you’d easily pay 20 times the price for. Common Projects who?

Everlane bags are bangin’

Whether you need a new backpack for commuting (again) or are looking for a stylish leather bag without forking over half your rent money, Everlane has been producing high-quality travel gear since the start, using 100% recycled polyester that really holds up (even after a good beating). Handbags feature hides from ethically sourced tanneries and bio-based “leathers” formed into luxe, classic shapes at a fraction of the price of other retailers. On top of that, every bag is designed with function in mind—the amount of pockets and organization compartments in each bag is intended to make your life easier for a change.

Made of 100% Italian leather, this easy little bucket bag is reminiscent of much pricier Mansur Gavriel bags, with the addition of an adjustable strap that can transform this purse from a cross-body to a shoulderbag. Not to mention, no insignia or flash details that will make this timeless bag even better with wear.

As far as weekenders go, we love a Boat and Tote as much as the next person, but they tend to be a pocketless void that you throw your junk in and hope for the best. Everlane’s version comes equipped with a padded laptop sleeve, two water bottle holders, multiple interior and exterior pockets, and luggage pass-through handle, so you don’t have to run through security flailing about after you overslept.

I just got this men’s toiletry bag before the holidays and when I say it is Poppins-like, I mean it; there is really no limit to the amount of things it can hold (with a ton of separate pockets for staying organized).

The perfect Everlane pants for your new hybrid work sitch

It’s hard putting on your grown-up pants with restrictive buttons and zippers that dig. This is especially true after spending the last 2.5 years swathed in viscose and spandex. If you’re the type of person that showers and changes into “work clothes” every day before a remote workday, we simply cannot relate—the only thing that’s helping us cope are Everlane’s super-flattering, tailored-yet-non-restrictive Pull-On Pant. The canvas organic cotton drawstring pant comes in both men’s and women’s styles, and is reminiscent of classic, soft-but-hardy “bleu de travail” French workwear. It can be dressed up with a button down shirt or a jacket, or dressed down with a chunky sweater and sneakers.

Grab all of these editors’ picks and more at Everlane.

