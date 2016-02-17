The VICE Guide to Miami: How to Get Around

There are plenty of ways to get around in Miami, from the trolleys to Uber to the bus. Here’s a guide to help get you where you need to go.

The jitney is almost the cheapest way to get around the city at $1.50 a ride. You’ll have a truly Haitian experience in one of these big, white vans that run mostly north of downtown. There’s no air conditioning, but the jitney driver will stop anywhere on their route if you ask. Each has a Passenger Motor Carrier Certificate of Transportation, so you won’t have a Ted Bundy moment on your trip to ICA Miami. The actual cheapest form of transport are the free, red trolleys that roll through certain neighborhoods like Coral Gables and Midtown. For those, you can just hop on and off as you please.

But you’ll probably want to either rent a car or take your chances with Uber or Lyft. It’s likely that, unless you hit surge charges, it’ll all cost you the same. There is the MetroRail, which has a limited route running southwest to northwest and out to Miami International Airport. The Metrobuses run regularly, but are not as cheap as you might think at $2.25 a ride. Still, the interactions you’ll have with folks are worth the extra quarters. Buses run from 4 AM to midnight, and you’ll be arriving home at about 5, so that works.

To visit your bubbies in West Palm and Fort Lauderdale, the Tri-Rail is probably the fastest way to go. The omnipresent Citi Bike—aka Deco Bike—makes it easy for an eager cyclist to pedal through the swampy, flat terrain, dodging BMW drivers high on flakka the whole way.

Finally, there are boats and all sorts of vehicles that you can use to ride on waves. You can rent sailboats, canoes, surfboards, jetskis or yachts. There was even an UberBoat that assisted in dodging the soul-crushing traffic during Art Basel Miami Beach. You can honestly rent airplanes to fly over the Everglades too. You’ll just have to decide if your budget is more beachbum or baller.