The VICE Guide to Miami: Sports

Miami sports are relatively young in comparison with other large television markets and other grand cities of America. With the exception of the Miami Dolphins, the other three major franchises—Panthers (really, they exist), Marlins, Heat— are less than 30 years old, with the first two born in 1993. Despite that, there are plenty of diehard fans here, enough to balance out the kind of bandwagon Miami idiots that have never seen snow, but will claim they’re huge hockey bros if the Panthers make a run.

Baseball

Even though they have, without question, the best unofficial theme song in the entire MLB courtesy of sad Creed frontman Scott Stapp, the Marlins are absolute garbage, and to root for them almost means you hate the city. Due to much publicized fuckery on behalf of the team’s art-dealing owner, our great great great grandchildren will still be paying for Marlins Park when aliens land and harvest the internal organs of every designated hitter in the American League, and finally ruin baseball for good. If you’ve got a few hours to kill and a good opposing team is in town, it’s might be worth heading to the park. Otherwise, maybe best to watch the University of Miami’s baseball team, which is a perennial contender. They play at the comically named Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables.

There aren’t really any Marlins’ bars, per se. Almost 100 percent of the time if you ask people to put a Marlins’ game on at a bar they think you’re kidding. There’s Bowl Bar, which is next to the ballpark but the only TV is a karaoke machine. If you’re looking for a place to watch a Marlins game in public you probably have a meth problem.

Instead, join one of the rec softball leagues at Peacock Park in the Grove. The field isn’t the best one available but being within walking distance of the fish tacos at Sandbar Sports Grill helps build camaraderie like the pros. Also, Sandbar is a solid University of Miami hangout and a good place to catch any kind of sporting event amongst a youthful crowd.

Soccer

Eventually David Beckham will hammer down the people of Miami with his chiseled colonial jaw to make Major League Soccer here a reality. Until then the North American Soccer League starts in April and we have a team! Miami FC kick off their first season at FIU Stadium and are owned by Paolo Maldini and coached by Sandro Nesta. Both were very famous footballers in their own right back in the day. It will be interesting to see if anyone cares about NASL or professional soccer here in general, but watch out for Beckham to be gifted millions in either property or tax incentives for his group’s privately funded stadium because Miami just can’t resist a classically good looking businessman.

Until then, the big place to play rec soccer is Kendall Soccer Park, Tropical Park. Also, Amelia Earhart in Hialeah just opened up brand new soccer pitches. But the real story is that basically every public park in Miami that can handle it hosts pick-up soccer. People play footie all over and often. All you need is four cones, a ball, and a handful of non Anglo Americans.

Fado and Churchill’s air pretty much every Premier League game regardless of how early they are. For specific vibes, Batch Gastropub hosts Miami’s Manchester United fans, Fox and Hounds in Fort Lauderdale hosts Tottenham Spurs fans. Whenever there is a big Champions League match happening, Fado and Fritz & Franz are the places to be. For big events like the World Cup, cruise Lincoln Road and find a seat and make some new Euro friends.

Basketball

You have go where the Heat play, because American Airlines Arena is full of people dressed like they’re going to the club. (To. The. Nines.) Alternatively the University of Miami BankUnited Center can get very very loud and you can get seats for cheap.

Margaret Pace Park is by far the best green space the city of Miami has cobbled together recently. It’s amazing how active and alive it is. There’s always a pickup game going and usually a million other things like yoga, soccer, food trucks, and ample places for people’s high-rise raised dog to shit.

During the Lebron-era playoff run the best place to watch the game by a million miles was Mike’s at Venetia Restaurant and Irish Pub. There was always a decent crowd and you were close enough to bang some pots and pans and maybe get caught in a Junkanoo. Nowadays we have to settle for mildly competitive play and the ever looming promise of Pat Riley’s genius. Stick with Mike’s. They took us there and back again.

Football

Joe Robbie Stadium, now Sun Life Stadium, still has our hearts—even if the Dolphins are being run by a piece of lint Stephen Ross made friends with in the 1990s. The best place to watch the Dolphins would be the early 1970s. Second best place would be Shuckers. Third best place would be on a yacht with DJ Khaled. Don’t watch the Dolphins unless you’re getting beered up at Shuckers, they will only leave you cold, alone, and 6–10.