The Truth Behind Serbia’s Notorious Witchcraft Subculture

In Serbia, a small subculture of people living in remote villages practice what’s known as Vlach magic—spiritual rituals tied to fortune telling and healing. While these rituals are an integral part in everyday life in eastern Serbia, the mainstream media has linked Vlach magic to mass killings and crime across the country.

VICE Serbia decided to travel to some of these rural areas to find out more about the history, cultural context, and everyday uses tied to Vlach magic. After tracking down local fortunetellers and taking part in some of the secret rituals, we try to discern if there’s any truth behind the sensationalism.