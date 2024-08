On the latest episode of VICE LIVE, host Fat Tony discussed Chick-fil-A’s stance against LGBTQ rights. Newly released tax filings show that the Chick-fil-A Foundation gave more than $1.8 million to three groups with discriminatory policies against LGBTQ people in 2017. Watch the full episode here.

Watch VICE LIVE, airing weeknights Monday through Thursday, 10 PM EST, on VICELAND.

Videos by VICE

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.