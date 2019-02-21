VICE Live: How to Watch in the UK, Who’s Hosting and What Is it?

So you’ve found this article, probably because you’ve seen a weird advert, because you’re confused about why the website you follow mainly for its groundbreaking content about relationships and the environment and getting wrecked keeps barking on about “VICE Live”, and saying stuff like “VICE Live: It’s raw, lol” without exactly explaining what it is or why you should watch it.

But the beauty of live television is that we don’t actually properly know either! It’s live, so anything could happen!

In short, VICE Live is a two-hour nightly TV show filmed live (shocker) from the VICE headquarters in Brooklyn, New York. Part talk-show, part magazine show, you can expect interviews, cutaway segments that may or may not sometimes feature Tripadvisor troll Oobah Butler, and (hopefully) hilarious chemistry between the four presenters. To quote our creative director: “IT’S GONNA BE FUNNY.”

Hosting the show will be Marie Faustin, Fat Tony, Sandy Honig and Zack Fox. Follow them all on Instagram using the very clever hyperlinks above.

In the UK, you’ll be able to watch VICE Live every Tuesday to Friday at 11PM on VICE on TV, available on Sky 183, Virgin 219, Talk Talk 338 and Now TV.

The show premieres in the UK on February 26th.

We can’t tell you much more about VICE Live, except just… tune in.