On the latest episode of VICE LIVE, sports journalist Jemele Hill discussed Donald Trump, Twitter trolls, her upcoming podcast Jemele Hill Is Unbothered, and what happened during her cut-off appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. You can watch the full episode right here.

Watch VICE LIVE, weeknights Monday through Thursday, 10 PM EST, on VICELAND.

Videos by VICE

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.