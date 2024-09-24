VICE Magazine is coming back

Next month, VICE turns 30.

One thing you realize when you reach this grand old age is that everything that ever was eventually swings back around. Kids conceived to “We Are Your Friends” will spend autumn listening to bloghouse and cosplaying Dawson’s Creek while machines destroy their job prospects like it’s 1785 all over again. And look at politics. For a moment, it felt like things were calming down. But just past your lock screen lurk a mob of apps desperate to tell you that conspiracy theories, nationalism, and trying to be immortal are back in a big way.

It’s a weird, wired world: one that we are not ready to shrink from.

That’s why we’re relaunching VICE Magazine in all its sprawling and salacious glory, to intrigue, amuse, and appal the planet in equal measure, as part of a new subscription service.

First Up, The Photo Issue

The return of VICE Magazine begins with The Photo Issue, a cherished perennial since its inception by Ryan McGinley in 2001. For the latest instalment we embarked on a global search, venturing to every corner of the earth to find 20 emerging photographers from Vietnam to Russia to Brooklyn who are all exploring what’s next in photography.

Following at the start of 2025, our next issue will feature long-form reporting from across the world, new (and returning) star columnists, music reviews that aren’t afraid to lace up the steel-toe boots, deranged confessions, our round-up of the month’s best gifs, and guides to sniffing out trouble in the planet’s grubbiest party cities.

How You Can Get Your Hands on a Copy

We’re launching a brand new subscription service to deliver four magazines a year directly to your door, wherever you are in the world, as long as it’s not one of the continents that’s made entirely of ice. What’s more, the subscription will also give you access to a bunch of online exclusives—like extended films that are too risqué for social media. Sign up to the waiting list below to get a heads up on when it launches before anyone else.

The mag’s glorious return is already well underway. Over the next couple of days, free copies of the brand new 2024 Photo Issue will be available at some of our favorite photography labs, bars, and local businesses in New York City and London, including Bushwick Community Darkroom and photodom (NYC), and magCulture and Photobook Cafe (London).

glorious covers from our glorious past

The return of our printed magazine is us reconnecting VICE to what, at heart, it has really always been: a loose community of people with a shared love of wild stories, arguments, and stupid jokes. It will be full of pictures that you will want to show your friends, stories you will steal and present to your friends as your own, and acidic social commentary, written by a gang of charlatans, losers, and freaks redeemed only by the occasional burst of clarity.

Something that 30 years of comment sections, poison pen letters, and general street abuse has taught us is that everyone has their own idea of what VICE’s ‘golden era’ was. Whether you came to us in 1995 when we were still unironically using the word ‘phat,’ 2005 when we were taking tender and loving care of our infamous ‘Gross Jar,’ 2014 when we were constantly going on Big Nights Out, or last year when we were trying not to think about going bankrupt, we will gather up the best ideas and greatest contributors from every epoch of VICE in our loving arms, stuff them into the mag, and use it as our spiritual guide—our roadmap, our Holy Bible—as we sashay forth into an uncertain new era.

VICE Magazine, the redux: FAO those into hard truths, soft drugs, late-night war stories, dumb stunts, misadventure, ugly laughing, and cultural epiphanies.

Welcome back, old friend. The world’s been a worse place without you.