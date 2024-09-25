Introducing VICE’s Photo Issue 2024

The VICE Photo Issue is back with a vengeance—in print and as urgent as ever. As we mark our 30th year, we’re reviving the VICE Magazine legacy that’s launched careers and redefined visual storytelling since Ryan McGinley helmed the first Photo Issue in 2001.

This year, we scoured the globe for 20 rising stars who are revolutionizing photography. Ada Zielińska shoots flaming cars in Warsaw and wildfires around the world. Adam Rouhana documents the joys and burdens of life in Palestine. Carlos Idun-Tawiah finds cinematic beauty in his Ghanaian family’s photo albums. Kristina Rozhkova takes super-raw, sensual portraits in Russia. Sage Szkabarnicki-Stuart makes fun fine art on a Canadian farm. Sara Benabdallah showcases the women who make Marrakech tick.

Videos by VICE

And that’s not even half of it. Literally, physically, it’s a big issue.

Free copies of will be available at some of our favorite photography labs, bars, and local businesses in New York City and London over the next couple of weeks. Pick up an issue at Bushwick Community Darkroom and photodom in NYC or magCulture and Photobook Cafe in London. And if you miss out on one of those limited-supply freebies, don’t worry, because there’s more good news.

The whole VICE Magazine is coming back, in all its sprawling and salacious glory. We’re launching a brand new subscription to deliver four magazines a year, anywhere in the world. The subscription will also give you access to a bunch of online exclusives—like extended films that are too risque for social media. The first issue you get will be The Photo Issue 2024.

Sign up below to get a heads up on when it launches before anyone else. Then, without further ado, meet the 20 stars of The Photo Issue 2024.

SIGN UP TO THE VICE MAGAZINE WAITLIST By signing up, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy & to receive email messages from VICE

Ada Zielińska

Ada Zielińska

Read more: Ada Zielińska on watching the world burn.

ADAM ROUHANA

ADAM ROUHANA

ANDRÉ RAMOS-WOODARD

ANDRÉ RAMOS-WOODARD

Read more: André Ramos-Woodard remixes Black cartoon history.

AVA CAMPANA

AVA CAMPANA

Read more: Ava Campana’s absurd, All-American self-portraits.

AVION PEARCE

AVION PEARCE

Read more: Avion Pearce embraces darkness in their queer Black photography.

CARLOS IDUN-TAWIAH

Carlos Idun-Tawiah

Read more: Carlos Idun-Rawiah turns family photo albums into Ghanaian epics.

HENRY CRAWLEY

HENRY CRAWLEY

KAROLINA WOJTAS

KAROLINA WOJTAS

KRAIWITCH TUNGSOMBOON

KRAIWITCH TUNGSOMBOON

KRISTINA ROZHKOVA

KRISTINA ROZHKOVA

LAUREN DACCACHE

LAUREN DACCACHE

LISS FENWICK

LISS FENWICK

Read more: Liss Fenwick turns termite mounds into supermodels of the Outback.

LUIS MANUEL DIAZ

LUIS MANUEL DIAZ

MINH NGOC NGUYEN

MINH NGOC NGUYEN

ROBERT HICKERSON

ROBERT HICKERSON

SAGE SZKABARNICKI-STUART

SAGE SZKABARNICKI-STUART

SARA BENABDALLAH

SARA BENABDALLAH

Read more: Sara Benabdallah captures the soul of Morocco with help from her grandma.

SHAHRAM SAADAT

SHAHRAM SAADAT

Read more: Shahram Saadat turns carwashes into surreal time capsules.

TÔN TÔN BO

TÔN TÔN BO

TUMI ADELEYE

TUMI ADELEYE

Plus: 15 Years of Jake Burghart

jake burghart

Read more: Jake Burghart on sneaking cameras into the world’s danger zones.