VICE Magazine Presents: The Self-Destruction Issue, Pre-Order Now

Dear VICE reader,

I am thrilled to present the summer 2026 edition of VICE magazine: The Self-Destruction Issue. Its 132 scintillating pages take their inspiration from a species that is constantly finding groundbreaking new ways to destroy itself.

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Inside this issue, we have tales of next-level lizard-brain chicanery. We work with three survivors to investigate a Miami pimp’s diabolical sex cult, hang out with members of the dwindling Yakuza in Japan, and chronicle the face-destroying antics of devout Taoists in Phuket (see Kuaci Kontrasocial’s eye-catching cover). We expose the barely-believable (yet growing) armed response to a sex-pest problem within the Pokémon cosplay community, and shine a light on inventive new anti-conscription measures in Ukraine.

We bring you incredible stories from all over the world, and contributions from such luminaries as Antoine d’Agata, Will Self, Bertie Brandes, Sean Thor Conroe, Elias Rønnenfelt, Opioid Crisis Lookbook, Simon Reynolds, Mattha Busby, Julie Poly, Nick Dove, Noelle Perdue, and our new columnists Biz Sherbert, Caia Hagel, and Emma Garland.

VICE’s legendary Chris Nieratko returns with his fabled SKINEMA column, and we are also honored to include the final essay written by VICE’s beloved Giancarlo DiTrapano before his tragic and premature passing in 2021. As you’d expect, it is a thing of rare beauty.

If this sounds like the kind of thing you are into, you can pre-order the individual issue now.

You can also subscribe for $70 and never miss an issue again (as long as your card doesn’t bounce). That price includes postage, and destroys the paywall and all the adverts on this website, which I’m sure you will agree are nice bonuses.

Although we would never admit as much, we are supremely proud of this issue of the magazine, the making of which—true to its name—almost destroyed us. Please recognize our valiant sacrifice by giving us all of your money, as quickly as possible, so that we can keep funding our best journalists to do their best journalism.

Cheers,

KLK

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Below: our issue trailer, edited by Ben Ziegler and soundtracked by Bed

MESSAGES FROM THE EDITORIAL TEAM

“Self-destruction has killed some of my best friends. It has also given me the greatest moments of my life and could’ve been the theme of every issue of VICE since its inception. Sometimes you just have to let bygones be bygones and give a set of catastrophically harmful behavioral patterns their dues.”

KEVIN LEE KHARAS

Editor In Chief

“I have channeled many decades of malignant energy caused by poor decision-making into this one unique publication. I hope that you enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed ruining everything good that ever happened to me.”

BEN DITTO

Global Editorial Director