We Talked with Comedian Hannibal Buress About Success and Selling Out

Hannibal Buress has made the rounds in the comedy world writing for Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock, acting in Broad City and The Eric Andre Show, and performing stand-up shows across the country in his distinctly laid-back comedic style. VICE wanted to check in with the comedian about his latest comedy special, Comedy Camisado, now streaming on Netflix, so we met up in LA to talk about what he thinks success means, whether or not he feels he’s “sold out,” and his future producing plans—which may or may not include starting a family.