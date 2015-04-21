Bong Appetit: Making Cold-Stoned Sundaes with the Cannabis Creamery

In this episode of Bong Appetit, host Abdullah Saeed (aka “Captain Cannabis”) checks out Cannabis Creamery, a Sausalito, CA-based ice cream company that is producing sweet THC-infused treats in a range of fantastic flavors. From classic mint-chip to a grapefruit sorbet originally designed for the Grateful Dead, this ice cream is dankly delicious.



Owner Isaac Lappert takes us on a visit to the family’s original business—Lappert’s Ice Cream—to hear Cannabis Creamery’s origin story straight from the horse’s mouth. Isaac’s dad Michael flashes back to the 80s, when the Grateful Dead requested a batch of “special” ice cream—and the rest, as they say, is history.

After checking out the factory where the medicinal magic happens, Isaac shows us how to make our own batch of cannabis-infused ice cream at home before rounding out the day with a weed ice cream social on the beautiful San Francisco Bay.

