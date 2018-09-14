VICE New Zealand Presents An Exclusive BROCKHAMPTON Screening

Ahead of BROCKHAMPTON’s sold-out Auckland debut on September 21st, VICE New Zealand and Sony Music New Zealand are excited to present the Auckland screening of THE LONGEST SUMMER IN AMERICA, a brand-new documentary that follows the band through an eventful and often tumultuous few months on the road. Covering the end of the band’s European tour and going behind the scenes as they record their fourth album ‘Iridescence’ at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios, THE LONGEST SUMMER IN AMERICA tracks the unbelievable highs and lows of BROCKHAMPTON’s 2018, creating a true and real insight into an American boyband “growing up in front of the world.”

Watch the trailer here.

The screening will take place this Thursday the 20th of September. Please note the screening is an R16 event and you will be required to show identification. Click here for your chance to win a ticket.