VICE’s NewFront Party Featured Win Butler, Pusha T, Charli XCX, and Indie Rock Royalty

Photos by Sara Wass

Corporate event shows can get a little exhausting, even when they’re sweet. All the bright screens and torrential storms of content, apps, and VR-Friendly Databeans can run anybody ragged. So after this year’s edition of NewFront, VICE unwound the only way we know how, and that’s by throwing an after party with indie and hip-hop royalty at Pier 59 in New York City.

The tone was set with a murderer’s row of a house band, featuring The Yeah Yeah Yeah’s Nick Zinner and Brian Chase, legendary producer Money Mark, and TV On The Radio’s Jaleel Bunton. The rest of the night’s lineup put the band to work, with artists like G.O.O.D. Music’s president head-honcho Pusha T who came through with a sweet set. Also in attendance was the pop-sensation and rad person we’ll be jealous of and admire forever, Charli XCX. Later, several of our favorite singers came out together to form one hell of a supergroup , including Kristin Kontrol, Win Butler and Kurt Vile (who performed an awesome cover of David Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel”), Perfect Pussy’s Meredith Graves, and Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino. They performed on-point medleys of songs by The Ramones and more, cementing one of the sweetest nights we’ve ever been apart of.