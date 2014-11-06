VICE News Archives: The VICE Guide to Congo

We’ve been making news documentaries since 2007. The VICE News Archive highlights some of our favorites.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, warlords, soldiers, and child laborers all toil over a mineral you’ve probably never heard of, but rely on every day.

Coltan is a conflict mineral used in nearly every cell phone, laptop, and electronic device, and the ever-increasing global demand for technology is inadvertently responsible for fueling a conflict that’s tied to the deaths of over 5 million people in the DRC since 1990.

In 2011, VICE News traveled to the jungles of Eastern Congo to find where these conflict minerals are coming from, and what the rebels are fighting for.