The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Islamic State hacks French TV channels, protesters demand police be arrested over deaths of 20 suspected sandalwood smugglers, a North Korean cargo ship remains detained in a Mexican port, and the University of Cape Town removes an apartheid-era statue of Cecil Rhodes.

Subscribe to VICE News on YouTube

Videos by VICE

Follow VICE News on Twitter

Like VICE News on Facebook