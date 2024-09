The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Investigators reached the last debris field from the Malaysia Airlines plane crash in Eastern Ukraine, Greece is releasing scores of migrants held in detention centers due to overcrowding, Chilean students clashed with police during protests over education reform, and hardline Hindus seek a ban on beef in India.

