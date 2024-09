The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Heavy shelling killed five and destroyed homes in eastern Ukraine, Spain is correcting a centuries-old “historical mistake” against Jews, Russia and Egypt are conducting naval drills in the Mediterranean Sea, and drought-stricken Californians are calling out neighbors who don’t follow water consumption rules.

