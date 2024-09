The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Thousands of Nigerians flee to Cameroon to escape Boko Haram, Gaza exports first produce shipment to Israel since 2007, the quest to grow chicken in a test tube, and NASA scientists make discoveries that hint at the prospects of life beyond Earth.

Subscribe to VICE News on YouTube

Videos by VICE

Follow VICE News on Twitter

Like VICE News on Facebook