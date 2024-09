The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Troops from Chad and Niger retake town from Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria, rights groups don’t want the UN funding Iran’s counter-narcotics programs as long as it punishes drug crimes with the death penalty, French parliament could make it illegal to hire models with eating disorders, and Brazilian scientists solve a fungal mystery.

Subscribe to VICE News on YouTube

Videos by VICE

Follow VICE News on Twitter

Like VICE News on Facebook