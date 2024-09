The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Ghana trains to fight piracy as attacks increase off West Africa, the world’s largest ships will soon be able to travel through the Panama Canal, Pope Francis opens his doors to some of Rome’s most disadvantaged, and a Chinese archaeologist claims to crack a rocky mystery.

Subscribe to VICE News on YouTube

Videos by VICE

Follow VICE News on Twitter

Like VICE News on Facebook