The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Armed groups release hundreds of child soldiers in the Central African Republic, Ebola survivors in Liberia complain of health problems after recovery, Puerto Rico’s financial problems are straining its public education system, and how a tiny insect could be Colombia’s weapon of choice against coca cultivation.

