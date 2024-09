The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Al Shabaab fears led to a stampede at a Kenyan university killing one and injuring hundreds, a massive wildfire destroys hundreds of homes in Siberia, water treatment plants struggle to cope with pollution in the Tigris river, and protesters seek the ouster of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.

