The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Police stations provide safe haven for foreigners in South Africa, Central American migrants rally against Mexico’s controversial border security program, Vietnam veterans and anti-war activists from the United States visited victims of Agent Orange, and what the Gulf of Mexico looks like five years since the BP oil spill.

