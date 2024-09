The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Mexico’s notorious drug lord ‘El Chapo’ escapes prison for the second time, a UN-backed humanitarian ceasefire ends after Saudi-led airstrikes hit Yemen, Burmese workers protest Myanmar’s low minimum wage, and Pope Francis visits a slum in Paraguay on the last day of his South American tour.

