The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: supporters of the Houthi rebels say the UN is being one-sided in Yemen, Iraq destroys an Islamic State camp south of Baghdad, Indian schoolchildren handout 5,000 paper bags in a campaign against plastics, and gambling revenue in Las Vegas declines.

