VICE News Capsule – Monday, June 15

The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: thousands of pro-Houthi supporters in Sanaa staged a massive rally hours before UN-backed peace talks began, tough immigration controls in France are causing migrants to amass on the border with Italy, protesters in Hong Kong demanded lawmakers vote down election reform measures backed by Beijing, and locally produced cement in Gaza helps alleviate shortages of construction materials.

