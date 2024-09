The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: At least 44 people were killed when airstrikes hit the main army headquarters in Sanaa, a prison uprising in southeast Brazil has led to the deaths of at least 2 inmates, a gay rights march in Kiev was attacked by opponents throwing smoke bombs, and motion sensors in Panama City potholes are tweeting at the Ministry of Public Works.

