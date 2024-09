The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Syrian military helicopter crashes in rebel-controlled territory, Russians rally over repayment of foreign-currency mortgages, China’s top weather scientist warns of ‘huge impact’ of climate change, and indigenous communities in Peru’s Amazon say the government needs to do more to protect their lands from illegal logging.

Subscribe to VICE News on YouTube

Videos by VICE

Follow VICE News on Twitter

Like VICE News on Facebook