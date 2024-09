The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Thousands rally against nuclear power in Tokyo, gunmen shoot 11 people dead at a Sufi mosque in Kabul, the UN builds toilets to improve sanitation in Pakistan, and Indian kids are starting to feel the pain of their technology addictions.

