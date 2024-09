The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Yemen’s former President Ali Abdulluh Saleh is safe after Saudi airstrikes destroyed his residence, a suicide bombing on a government bus killed three people in Kabul, Kathmandu continues to dig out of the rubble as many desert the city for family villages, and Cuba’s leader had high praise for Pope Francis and said he may rejoin the Catholic Church despite being Communist.

