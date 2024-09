The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: International group of female activists crosses fortified border separating North and South Korea, election victory expected for Ethiopia’s ruling party, Russia’s new law against ‘undesirable’ NGOs, and rough weather conditions delay cleanup efforts following a massive oil spill in southern California.

