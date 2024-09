The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Italian authorities rescue thousands of migrants over the weekend, hundreds of women and girls freed from Boko Haram, dialysis patients in Yemen face setbacks because of ongoing air strikes, and Germany is still a graveyard of unexploded World War II explosives.

Subscribe to VICE News on YouTube

Videos by VICE

Follow VICE News on Twitter

Like VICE News on Facebook