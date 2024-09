The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Dozens of Indian farmers have committed suicide after their crops failed due to heavy rains, illegal tapping into an oil pipeline in Mexico caused a spill leaving thousands without water, one Polish cargo company is using drones to catch coal thieves, and a Japanese artist is charged with obscenity over her vagina art.

