The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Peruvian authorities demolish an illegal mining camp in the Amazon, strike leaves Nepal’s hospitals and clinics empty, Japan’s elderly are dying alone, and a Gaza resident says he was duped into selling a Banksy mural for under $200.

