The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Health workers in Liberia demand six months of unpaid hazard benefits owed to them by the government, Iran is deporting thousands of undocumented Afghan refugees, El Salvador merged inmates belonging to rival gangs in prison, and Thailand has six months to clean up its fishing industry or face a ban by the EU.

