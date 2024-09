The VICE News Capsule is a daily news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Pakistani Christian executed after being convicted of murder as a minor in 1992, Western trekkers detained for stripping naked on a Malaysian mountain, private insurance offered to Somalis for first time in 20 years, and how a Paris auction house has pissed off a Native American tribe.

