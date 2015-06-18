VICE News Capsule – Thursday, June 18

The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Kashmiri separatists order a general strike to protest against a series of recent killings, the Greek central bank threatens to exit the Eurozone if a financial deal can’t be reached, Cuba hosts negotiators from the FARC rebel group and Colombian government as peace talks resume in Havana, and Egypt reopens the Sadat metro station at Tahrir Square after a two-year closure.

