The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Ultra-orthodox Jewish women prepare to run in Israel’s parliamentary elections, female activists plan a daring walk across the Korean Demilitarized Zone, Egypt grapples with painkiller addictions, and residents of Hamburg’s red light district use paint to get people to stop peeing in public.

Subscribe to VICE News on YouTube

Videos by VICE

Follow VICE News on Twitter

Like VICE News on Facebook