The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Russia killed the Islamist leader of the Caucasus Emirate insurgency group, French authorities may bulldoze makeshift migrant settlements near Calais, Shiite militia Kataib Hezbollah handed over the suspected body of Ezzat al-Douri – Saddam Hussein’s former top aide, and Thai officials made the largest bust of Ivory smuggling in their country.

