VICE News Capsule – Tuesday, June 16

The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Nepal hopes to bring back tourists by reopening earthquake-damaged heritage sites, Syrians in the Zaatari refugee camp will have a tougher time observing Ramadan this year, Zimbabwe is dropping its national currency in favor of the US dollar, and Iran wants to add an additional 100,000 marriages this year through a new state-sponsored matchmaking website.

