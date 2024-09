The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: French parliament reignites debate on right-to-die legislation, FBI increases reward for help in locating former FBI agent kidnapped in Iran eight years ago, wounded Libyans face a myriad of challenges to secure medical treatment in neighboring Tunisia, and a lagoon system near the planned site of Brazil’s 2016 Olympics is polluted with trash and human waste.

