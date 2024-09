The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Thousands of migrants rescued in waters off Malaysia and Indonesia, Nigeria plans to scrap fuel subsidies despite a looming fuel crisis, a Damascus hospital is struggling to care for more than a thousand patients daily, and Australian scientists warn the rate of sea level rise is actually accelerating rather than slowing.

