The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: India makes record heroin bust worth nearly $100 million, Malawi is evacuating its citizens fleeing anti-foreigner violence in South Africa, labor unions demand a national strike amid clashes, and mourners grieve the death of two Ethiopians killed by the Islamic State.

