The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Jewish settlers are evicted from two West Bank settlements, Peruvian soldiers rescue hostages held by Shining Path, the UK will soon require companies to reveal gender wage gaps, and an Indonesian mechanic makes it easier for disabled people to ride a motorbike.

